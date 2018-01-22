Vice President Mike Pence called the allegations that adult film star Stormy Daniels had an affair with President Trump more than a decade ago “baseless.”

During a trip to Jerusalem on Monday, Pence told the Associated Press that he was “not going to comment on the latest baseless allegations against the president.”

InTouch magazine on Friday published an on-the-record interview with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, from 2011 about the alleged affair she had with Trump a year after he married Melania Trump.

The magazine waited years to publish the interview after longtime Trump attorney Michael Cohen threatened to sue. The adult film star was recently pushed into the spotlight after the Wall Street Journal reported that Cohen arranged a $130,000 payment before the election for Daniels to stay quiet about the affair.

Trump has denied the affair.