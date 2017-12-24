Vice President Mike Pence Sunday dodged questions about whether he knew former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn lied to the FBI about his contacts with the Russians.

Pence told CBS’s “Face The Nation” he knew Flynn lied to him, but wouldn’t answer when asked if he knew Flynn lied to the FBI about his conversations with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

“I stand by everything I've said with regard to that individual and every other aspect of this,” Pence said.

When pressed, Pence said, “What I can tell you I knew he lied to me. And I know the president made the right decision with regard to him.”

There are some questions about what Pence and President Trump knew about Flynn’s activities and when they knew it. A tweet from Trump’s account, reportedly written by one of Trump’s lawyers, stated Trump fired Flynn because he lied to the FBI — suggesting the administration knew Flynn had lied to the FBI before he left the administration.

Reports indicate Sally Yates, who was then serving as acting attorney general, told Trump and other White House officials Flynn lied to the FBI weeks before Trump fired him.

The cited reason for firing Flynn is that Flynn lied to Pence when questioned about his conversations with Kislyak and he had to be fired.

Flynn has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and is reportedly cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.