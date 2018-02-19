Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday will oversee a discussion on America's plans to travel once more to the moon, and then to Mars and "worlds beyond" when he leads a meeting of the National Space Council at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Leaders in the civil, commercial, and national security sectors will brief Pence during the "Moon, Mars, and Worlds beyond: Winning the Next Frontier" meeting about the United States' space endeavors at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

The names of the companies participating in the meeting have not been released and the vice president's office did not respond to a request for comment. The topic for Wednesday's meeting is expected to be regulatory reform, according to SpacePolicyOnline.com.

Pence will tour the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station launch facilities and Kennedy Space Center during his two-day trip to Florida.

The White House's space council held its first meeting in October. President Trump revived the council after nearly 25 years of inactivity. Pence said the group's goal is to help the administration develop and implement long-range strategic goals for U.S. space policy.

Pence, chairman of the council, vowed then that "America will lead in space again."