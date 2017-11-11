Vice President Mike Pence lauded the administration's handling of the Department of Veterans Affairs, claiming that under President Trump, the agency has grown more accountable and expanded healthcare access.

Speaking Saturday at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., to mark Veterans Day, Pence said that Trump is keeping his promises to veterans.

"Working with [Veterans Affairs Secretary David] Shulkin, we’ve made the Department of Veterans Affairs already more efficient, effective, and accountable," he said. "Let me be clear, veterans' benefits are not entitlements. They are earned. They are the ongoing compensation for services rendered in the uniform in the United States of America."

Pence said Trump has cleaned up inefficiencies caused by mismanagement and personnel issues at the department.

"This president has taken decisive action to end a pattern of neglect and treatment at the VA," he said. "We’ve already fired or suspended over over 1500 V.A. employees for negligent behavior."

"I'm glad to report that veteran unemployment has already fallen by nearly 40% since President Donald Trump was elected," @VP Pence announces during Veterans Day speech https://t.co/sLM8bIbFpS pic.twitter.com/CgkI4bwo7S— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 11, 2017

Shulkin was also in attendance and spoke before Pence.

Their remarks came after Pence laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns, also known as the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Earlier in the morning, Pence, along with his wife, Karen, and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, washed part of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Trump is in the middle of a tour through Asia, but did put out a video marking Veterans Day.

"On this wonderful Veterans Day, I want to express the incredible gratitude of the entire American nation to the millions and millions of veterans who bravely defended our nation in uniform, and the strong families whose unwavering love and support allowed you to answer the call of duty," he said in the video.