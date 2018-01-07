CIA Director Mike Pompeo doubts the discussions between South Korea and North Korea will change North Korea’s position concerning their nuclear weapons program, ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympic Games that will be held in Pyeongchang, South Korea, next month.

“I hope that’s the case, but past history would indicate that this is a fake, this is not likely to lead to any true change in his strategic outlook, that is, he would like to continue to maintain his nuclear capability and that, the president has said, is unacceptable," Pompeo told CBS News' John Dickerson Sunday morning.

South Korea offered to hold talks with North Korea on Jan. 9, after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed interest in sending athletes to compete in the Olympic Games, which will be held from Feb. 9-25.

Earlier in the day, Pompeo said Trump’s controversial tweet informing North Korea he too has a “nuclear button” that’s “bigger” and “more powerful,” aligned with U.S. policy.

"We want the regime to understand that, unlike before, we are intent on resolving this and it is our firm conviction that resolving this diplomatically is the correct answer, but that this administration is prepared to do what it takes to assure that people in Los Angeles, in Denver, in New York are not held at risk from Kim Jong Un having a nuclear weapon," Pompeo told Fox News’ Chris Wallace.

"That tweet is entirely consistent with that policy," he added.

Trump’s tweet was prompted by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s claim Monday that the U.S. should know he has a nuclear button readily available on his desk.

Contrary to what Trump's tweet implied, presidents do not have a “nuclear button,” but rather a briefcase known as a “football” that is carried by a military aide wherever the president goes. The “football” includes communication infrastructure and a briefing booklet with several war options for the president to pick.



North Korea ramped up its nuclear weapons and missile programs in 2017, Trump's first year in office, despite international pressure and sanctions designed to convince Pyongyang to stop.



The Trump administration has said it has not ruled out a military option for handling North Korea, but stressed it would rather take a diplomatic route.