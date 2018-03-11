CIA Director Mike Pompeo hailed President Trump’s decision to tighten the sanction noose around North Korea, calling the “maximum pressure campaign” the reason why Kim Jong Un is willing to come to the negotiating table.

“President Trump took a different tack entirely. He put an enormous global allied supported pressure campaign on the North Koreans, that has had a real impact on the regime, on the North Korean economy, and has caused Kim Jong Un to reach out and say he wants to begin to have discussions on terms that the United States has never achieved before,” Pompeo said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” Sunday.

The South Korean government announced Thursday Trump has agreed to meet with Kim to discuss denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

As a part of the agreement, the North Koreans will stop testing missiles and nuclear weapons. In addition, the U.S. will be allowed to continue doing its military exercises on the Korean Peninsula with South Korea.

Pompeo called those concessions by the hermit kingdom a diplomatic coup, one greater than previous administrations achieved in negotiations with the Kim family.

“Well, we have gotten more than any previous administration, an agreement to not continue testing nuclear weapons and their missile program,” he said. “The things that would put them capable of getting across the threshold, that is critical. And he has allowed us to continue our exercises on the peninsula, something that has been fought over for decades. And at the same time he has agreed to have a conversation about denuclearization.”