The chairman and CEO of the Miss America Organization has resigned less than 48 hours after the Huffington Post published internal messages revealing misogynistic language.

In addition to the resignation of Sam Haskell, president and COO Josh Randle and organization board chair Lynn Weidner have also resigned.

The statement released Saturday afternoon by Dan Meyers, interim chairman, reads: “This afternoon, the Board of Directors of the Miss America Organization accepted the resignation of Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sam Haskell, effective immediately. The Board of Directors also accepted the resignation of Chairman Lynn Weidner. At the Board’s request, Ms. Weidner has agreed to remain on the Board for up to ninety days to facilitate a smooth transition for the MAO to new leadership.

"The Board thanks Lynn and Sam for many years of tireless work for, and significant financial support to, both the Miss America Organization and thousands of young women who received millions of dollars of educational scholarships from the Organization as a direct result of their efforts.”

Haskell was first suspended after the emails were published by the Post.

The emails revealed "name-calling, slut-shaming and fat-shaming in emails" between the aforementioned people.

Dozens of former Miss America contestants, including journalist Gretchen Carlson, had called on Haskell and the board members to step down after the emails were published.