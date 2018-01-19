Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Friday kept up pressure on Democrats to support a monthlong spending bill, just before that bill was expected to fail in the Senate.

“I would recommend, stop the wild goose chase,” said McConnell, R-Ky. “Don’t go to a destination that cannot be explained. Let’s fulfill the core responsibility of Congress. Let’s fund the government, provide for the American people and then resume serious negotiations on the issues that matter most.”

Democrats have said they can't support the bill unless help for the Dreamers is included, but Republicans say those talks are ongoing, and that Congress has until early March to figure out an immigration package. McConnell accused Democrats of favoring a fast remedy for illegal immigration over the need to keep the government, including the military, fully funded.

“Apparently they believe the issue of illegal immigration is more important than everything else,” McConnell said.

McConnell spoke just moments after the House finished voting for the week, although House lawmakers were asked to "remain flexible" and that more votes are possible related to the shutdown.

Without the House in session, the Senate would be left with the choice of backing the monthlong spending bill that the House approved late Thursday, or letting the government partially shut down after Friday.

The current funding authority expires at midnight today.

McConnell so far has rejected a call by Democrats to take up a four- or five-day spending bill that would give lawmakers a chance to come up with a deal on immigration and legalizing Dreamers.