The head of a group backed by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., revealed Friday that they are "very interested" in Kid Rock launching a Senate campaign to take on Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., in 2018.

Steven Law, president of the Senate Leadership Fund, made the revelation when asked about the rock star, who has teased a potential run on social media over the past month. He also told Kid Rock that "we hope you run" for the seat.

"We'd be actually very interested in his candidacy," Law said during an interview on C-SPAN's "Newsmakers." He pointed to a recent poll showing him trailing Stabenow by 8 points. "That's not a bad place to start at."

"The superficial sense of Kid Rock is that he's an entertainer, that he's kind of this wild redneck," Law continued. "But the truth of the matter is that he's done a lot in his home state philanthropically, he's a pretty smart guy, he thinks about policy, and he's a shrewd businessman."

"He hasn't stayed this long in the business that he's been in by actually living the life that he looks like he lives when he's on stage. So I certainly wouldn't count him out. We'd be pretty interested in his candidacy," Law said before looking into the camera and saying, "So if you're watching, Kid, we hope you run."

When my name was thrown out there for US Senate I decided to launch https://t.co/RRVgISDFeq....Read more: https://t.co/lUZk7yfy5q pic.twitter.com/ePIFbcVAB4— Kid Rock (@KidRock) July 27, 2017

Kid Rock, whose legal name is Robert Ritchie, would take on Stabenow, a three-term lawmaker who is one of ten Senate Democrats up for re-election in states carried by President Trump in November. Unlike in some states, including Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Florida, Republicans have been unable to come up with a top-notch recruit to take on Stabenow in the Wolverine State, leaving Kid Rock to potentially run and win a primary contest.

Kid Rock has been a longtime supporter of Republican candidates, most notably Trump and 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney, whom he once described as "the most decent motherfucker I've ever met in my life."