Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has set a Monday noon vote on a federal spending bill that would reopen the partially shuttered government until Feb. 8 in exchange for a promise for a vote on immigration reform legislation next month.

McConnell offered the deal on the Senate floor at 9:30 p.m. and then asked for Democratic consent to vote on the spending bill at 10 p.m.

Democrats objected, and McConnell then moved the vote, which could have come as early as 1 a.m. Monday to noon. Monday will be the third day of the partial shutdown, but the first business day that government workers will be affected.

The change in timing away from the middle of the night will put addition pressure on Democrats to vote in favor of the bill. But they aren't giving in yet.

"Talks will continue but we have yet to reach an agreement on a path forward that would be acceptable to both sides," said Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

The deal offered by McConnell could give both Democrats and Republicans a way out of the brinksmanship that began when mostly Democrats and a few Republicans blocked a bill that would have funded the government until Feb. 16.

McConnell's Sunday night offer came after hours of back and forth talks between Democratic and Republican leadership and a bipartisan group of senators working on immigration, which is at the heart of the impasse on the spending deal.

Democrats want a provision in the spending bill that would protect from deportation the so-called Dreamers, who arrived in the United States illegally as children. Republicans refuse to put the provision in the spending bill, arguing it is unrelated and that it is the subject of intense bipartisan negotiations by a group of lawmakers and Trump administration official.

Additionally, the Trump administration said Friday it wouldn't talk at all about immigration while the government was still closed.

McConnell's offer is a near-guarantee that a moderate immigration reform bill offered by Sens. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., Richard Durbin, D-Ill., and others, would get floor consideration. But it's not a guarantee it would pass, and if the Senate does agree on something, House Republicans have signaled they won't necessarily like it.

McConnell said if the current bipartisan negotiations on the Dreamers and border security to not yield a deal, he would move to immigration on the Senate floor even without the accord. McConnell did not say which immigration bill he introduce, but Flake said "anyone can bring forward their bill."

In addition to the Flake-Durbin bill, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and David Perdue, R-Ga., have authored an bill that would prioritize immigration according to skills.

Flake, who voted against the Feb. 16 funding bill, endorsed McConnell's offer and said he will now vote for the Feb. 8 spending bill.

"There's enough blame to go around," Flake said. "I hope we can move away from that and just find a way to open the government back up and move about our business and let the Senate legislate as it should."