Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday set up votes as early as Thursday on four immigration proposals, none of which are guaranteed to win the 60 votes needed for Senate passage.

McConnell closed the Senate after another day of holding no votes at all, despite the hopes many had of holding several votes this week on immigration.

But McConnell's move to end debate on four amendments means the Senate could finally hold a few votes on Thursday.

The first amendment is one from Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, that reflects President Trump's preferred immigration plan. It would fund a border wall, protect 1.8 million Dreamers, end chain migration, and eliminate the diversity visa lottery program.

The second is from Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., which would require state and local jurisdictions to comply with federal immigration laws. Toomey's bill is aimed at fighting against sanctuary cities.

The third is a bipartisan amendment led by Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, that would more slowly spend border security money, and protect the Dreamers, but it would not include the elimination of the visa lottery and chain migration.

The fourth is from Sens. John McCain, R-Ariz., and Chris Coons, D-Del., which would help Dreamers but then offer much less money for border security.

Democrats in particular have been excited about this week, which held the initial promise of several votes on immigration.

But without a political deal between the two parties, it's not clear at all that any of the proposals can win the 60 votes needed to pass the Senate.

If any can, it's not clear the House or Trump will support anything other than Grassley's bill.