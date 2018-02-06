The super PAC aligned with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is launching a digital advertising campaign in Indiana accusing incumbent Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly of outsourcing jobs to Mexico.

The Senate Leadership Fund declined to disclose how much it was spending but said the spot was aimed at "key voters." The ad, part of a long-running attack on Donnelly, refers to him as "Mexico Joe" and employs stereotype imaging and music — a cartoon sombrero and clip of a mariachi band — to paint Donnelly as someone who chose shipping jobs to Mexico for profit over hiring American workers.

"Mexico Joe says one thing in public ... But behind the scenes his family is still profiting from outsourcing jobs to Mexico," the ad's voiceover says. The spot includes clips from a local news broadcast that appear to support SLF's attack.

President Trump cruised to victory in Indiana, the home state of Vice President Mike Pence, in 2016, and Donnelly is a top Republican target. A trio of Republicans are battling in a GOP primary for the fight to face Donnelly, who is running for a second term. SLF is expected to spend millions to help the eventual Republican nominee defeat Donnelly.

Watch the ad here: