Ninety percent of all new cars Americans purchase will be electric in the not too distant future, said former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney.

"Exponential progress and innovation is what’s just beginning to hit the world — now not just in computers," he said in a speech to a farm group in Utah this week.

But the change in automobiles from gasoline to electric will be coming in about a decade, he said. "You’re going to see healthcare change, automobiles change — in my view, in about 10 years, I’ll bet 90 percent of the cars we buy are electric.”

Romney has a history in the American automobile industry and was born in Detroit, Mich., home of the "Big Three" — Ford, GM, and Fiat Chrysler. His father, George Romney, was CEO of the American Motor Company, better known by just its acronym: AMC.

Romney was in Utah where he made the remarks on Friday to a Utah Farm Bureau trade show. Utah is a long way from Detroit, but it is looking to build out its electric car charging infrastructure to create a refueling corridor in the state.

Romney, a Mormon who lives in the state, is long-rumored to be considering a bid for the U.S. Senate with Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch's coming retirement.

While he made no mention of a run, Romney's remarks had a lot to do with Washington policy, from healthcare to environmental policy and climate change, which have become huge issues in years since he ran against former President Barack Obama.

Romney framed Utah as a leader on many of the issues confronting the nation like public land use and global warming.

Utah has both lower growth in government spending and lower carbon dioxide emission, Romney said, according to the St. George News.

He also said the state has lower debt, higher employment growth, and higher income.

“I’m absolutely convinced that Utah is a model for the nation, that Utah has a lot to teach the nation at large,” he said.