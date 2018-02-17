Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney said he would hold President Trump accountable if he is elected as senator in Utah.

“If he says something I don’t like, I will call it like I see it,” Romney said Friday evening at the Utah County Republican Party’s Lincoln Day dinner in Provo as he was answering some questions.

Romney added that he and Trump can "certainly work together" and that he'll push for policies that benefit Utahns.

Romney also acknowledged that Trump’s domestic agenda aligned with his own, although he was critical of Trump during the 2016 campaign and called Trump a “phony” and a “fraud.”

Romney lost the 2012 presidential election to former President Barack Obama. Romney announced on Friday via a social media web video that he would be running for the Senate in Utah.

He is seeking to replace Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, who revealed last month he would not be seeking re-election following seven terms.