Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney is being eyed as someone who could take over as chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee if he runs and wins the Senate race in Utah, according to a report Friday.

Sources told the Atlantic that Senate GOP leaders have discussed the idea of Romney succeeding Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., as chairman of the Senate Republicans fundraising arm.

While it is unusual for a new incoming senator to take over the position, party leaders believe Romney would not be a typical candidate given his prior experience as governor of Massachusetts and the 2012 Republican presidential nominee.

Gardner reportedly called a GOP donor and expressed his support for Romney taking over the NRSC post.

“It made perfect sense to me,” said the donor, who revealed the details of the phone conversation to the Atlantic. “He’s got the stature and a virtually unmatched fundraising base to draw upon. And he’s running because he wants a national platform to help the party anyway.”

Others within the party, however, remain skeptical of Romney taking over the position given his rocky history with the president.

Despite all speculation, Romney has not officially thrown his hat into the ring to campaign Senate seat currently occupied by outgoing Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, although he recently teased an announcement that will be made on Feb. 15th.