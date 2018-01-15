Former Republican presidential nominee and potential Senate candidate Mitt Romney took aim at President Trump Monday over his reported "shithole" remark, saying the comments are "antithetical to American values" as the U.S. celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

"The poverty of an aspiring immigrant’s nation of origin is as irrelevant as their race," Romney tweeted Monday morning. "The sentiment attributed to POTUS is inconsistent w/ America’s history and antithetical to American values."

"May our memory of Dr. King buoy our hope for unity, greatness, & 'charity for all,'" Romney added.

Romney is the latest Republican to call out Trump's remarks, joining the likes of Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush.

Romney's comments also come as he considers a run for the Senate in Utah after Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, announced that he will not run for re-election in November.