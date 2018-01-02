Mitt Romney has not announced whether he plans to run for U.S. Senate in Utah after Sen. Orrin Hatch said he would retire at the end of this year, but his Twitter account might provide a hint about what he is thinking.

An eagle-eyed reporter, Sahil Kapur of Bloomberg, noticed that in the hours since Hatch revealed his retirement plans on Tuesday, Romney updated his Twitter location from Massachusetts to Holladay, Utah.

First screenshot: 3:12 PM EST today



Second screenshot: 5:45 PM EST today



See if you can spot the difference. pic.twitter.com/OuxM7sc2cd— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 2, 2018

Speculation has run rampant about Romney announcing a run for Hatch's seat as it has long been reported that the 2012 Republican presidential nominee was interested in it, but not if Hatch decided to vie for re-election.

Related: Republicans expect Mitt Romney to announce Utah Senate bid soon

Romney was the governor of Massachusetts from 2003 to 2007. He ran two unsuccessful campaigns for president in 2008 and 2012. Afterwards, he moved to a house in Holladay, Utah.

He sent out a Facebook message Tuesday to say he joins the "people of Utah in thanking my friend, Senator Orrin Hatch for his more than forty years of service to our great state and nation."