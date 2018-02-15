Mitt Romney on Wednesday announced he would be delaying his highly anticipated announcement of a potential run for U.S. Senate in light of the deadly mass shooting in Parkland, Fla.

“As a father and grandfather, my heart aches for the victims of today’s tragic events,” Romney tweeted Wednesday. “My prayers go out to all of the families and loved ones affected by this senseless act of violence. (1/2)”

The former Republican presidential nominee sent a follow-up tweet explaining that he will not make an announcement out of respect for those who were affected by the tragedy in southern Florida.

“Out of respect for the victims and their families, I will not be making an announcement tomorrow about the Senate race. (2/2)” he wrote.

The 2012 Republican presidential nominee was expected to throw his hat in the ring for the race to fill outgoing Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch’s Senate seat on Thursday after much speculation.

The Washington Examiner reported earlier in the day that Romney would launch his Utah Senate campaign Thursday morning with a low-key announcement on social media followed by a public appearance later in the day.

Romney had teased his run for Senate in a Feb. 1 tweet, saying that he would have an announcement to make on Feb. 15.