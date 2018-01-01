Mitt Romney called the protests in Iran "moving" on Sunday morning, tweeting his support for the "patriots" from afar.

"Profoundly moving to watch those seeking freedom in Iran. Patriots afar remind us of the patriots who won our own freedom and also those who preserve it. Heroes all," Romney tweeted.

The failed GOP candidate for the 2012 presidential election's take on the protests happening in Iran did not diverge from the president's, as Trump tweeted Sunday morning in support of the people who "are finally getting wise as to how their money and wealth is being stolen.."

Trump also said America was keeping a close eye on the country for human rights violations, a message that follows the ongoing narrative of Trump's recent tweets warning the country that the "world is watching."