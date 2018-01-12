The Trump Treasury will recommend that Congress provide hiring a "significant" number of new IRS employees to help implement the tax law, Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday.

"We are speaking with Congress about getting additional funding for the implementation," Mnuchin said at an appearance at the Economic Club of Washington.

"We would expect that we would hire a significant number of people to help with the implementation," he said.

After years of cutting IRS funding and shrinking the agency's workforce, Republicans are now weighing an increase in its budget in order to help with the new tax law on which they have bet their midterm success. Congressional Republicans, however, have not committed to increasing the agency's funding.

"This touches every single aspect of the IRS," Mnuchin said of the new tax law.

As a nominee for Treasury secretary, Mnuchin said he favored greater IRS funding. The Trump administration, though, last year proposed further spending reductions for the agency. At the same time, former IRS Commissioner John Koskinen said the Treasury was working to help the agency hire more employees amid a government-wide hiring freeze.