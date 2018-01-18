More than half of adults believe President Trump’s first year in office was a failure, according to a new poll published Thursday.

The NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll, released just before the one-year anniversary of Trump’s inauguration, found 53 percent of adults would describe Trump’s first year in the White House as a disappointment. Forty percent deem it a success.

In addition to garnering less-than-favorable reviews of his first year in office, the majority of adults also believe Trump has done more to divide the country since assuming the presidency.

Sixty-three percent of adults polled said Trump has been divisive, compared to 32 percent who think he has united the country.

Overall, those polled looked favorably upon the presidents handling of the Islamic State — 48 percent approve and 40 percent disapprove — and 44 percent say the economy has improved, compared to 18 percent who believe it’s gotten worse.

But on race relations, women’s rights issues, and foreign policy, adults surveyed believe there has been a decline.

With regards to North Korea, specifically, 58 percent disapprove of Trump’s handling, and 44 percent of adults polled said they’re “very concerned” about the United States going to war with the rogue regime. Twenty-seven percent said they’re “concerned,” 18 percent are “not very concerned,” and 11 percent are “not concerned at all.”

Other polls released ahead of Trump’s one-year anniversary of assuming the presidency have revealed similar attitudes among Americans regarding his first year in office.

A new survey from CBS News found that 58 percent of adults nationwide disapprove of his work, compared to 37 percent who approve. Trump’s approval rating, according to the poll, is lower than any previous president over the last 36 years.

The NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist Poll was conducted from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10 and surveyed 1,350 adults. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.