An overwhelming majority of voters think it’s important for the U.S. president to be a good role model for kids, but 67 percent do not view President Trump as such, according to a new poll.

Seventy-two percent of Republicans say Trump is a good role model for their kids, a new Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday shows. Just 1 percent of Democrats view Trump as setting a good example.

The poll also asked voters whether it’s important for a president to be loyal to his spouse. The question comes amid reports that Trump was unfaithful to first lady Melania Trump after they were married.

Eighty-six percent of voters think it’s important for presidents to be loyal to their spouse. Republicans (89 percent) saw it as being more important than Democrats (86 percent) did.

The poll surveyed 1,245 voters from Jan. 19-23. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points.