Most U.S. voters disagree with President Trump’s plan to arm teachers and other school officials, according to a new poll.

The Quinnipiac University National Poll found 58 percent of voters oppose the idea, while 40 percent support his plan to let teachers and other faculty to carry a firearm on school grounds.

Eighty-two percent, however, back having armed security officers in schools.

Trump floated the idea of arming school staff who undergo additional training in the wake of the Feb. 14 shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla.

The president hosted a listening session at the White House last month with students, teachers and parents of the Florida high school, and others affected by gun violence. There, he raised the possibility of arming teachers and other school staff but received some pushback from attendees.

Since then, Trump had continued to advocate for the proposal. He has also called for strengthening background checks and raising the minimum age to purchase rifles from 18 to 21 — 78 percent of voters support the idea of raising the minimum age.

A large majority, 89 percent, are also in favor of allowing family members or law enforcement to seek a court order to remove firearms from a loved one they feel is a danger to themselves or others, known as a gun violence restraining order.

Following last month’s shooting, several private companies have enacted new policies raising the age a customer must be to purchase a gun. Among voters, 81 percent believe that’s a “good thing,” while 14 percent disagree.

In addition to Trump, Congress has also been debating gun measures in the wake of the Parkland shooting.

The president urged lawmakers during a White House meeting last week to pass one comprehensive proposal.

Should Congress fail to take action, Republicans could be the party saddled with the blame. The Quinnipiac poll found 57 percent of voters believe Republicans would be more responsible if Congress doesn’t pass more stringent gun laws, while 18 percent say Democrats would be to blame.

Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,112 voters from March 3 to March 5 with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.