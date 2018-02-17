Prosecutors working for special counsel Robert Mueller say they've found new evidence of alleged bank fraud by former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

A court filing unsealed on Friday said, "That criminal conduct includes a series of bank frauds and bank fraud conspiracies" that have not been previously addressed.

The document comes as the two sides in the case quarrel over a bail package Manafort's team is seeking to change. Two months ago, a federal judge had approved a $10 million bail package that would allow Manafort to be released from house arrest.

There is no indication that new charges have been levied against Manafort, who in October of last year was indicted, alongside business partner Rick Gates, by a federal grand jury last fall on 12 charges related to the work they did in Ukraine before joining Trump's campaign, including conspiracy against the U.S., tax fraud, and money laundering.

Manafort and Gates pleaded not guilty at a federal courthouse hearing late last year.