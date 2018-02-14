Police in South Florida are responding to reports of an active shooter at a high school in Broward County, Fla.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office warned local residents to avoid the area around Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., due to the reports of an active shooter.

The shooter is still at large, the Sheriff’s Office said.

According to WSVN, at least 20 are injured. However, police have not released any figures related to deaths or injuries.

Broward County Public Schools said students and staff at the high school heard what they believed was gunfire near the school's dismissal time. The school was then put on lockdown. The school district said students are now being dismissed.

"Today, close to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School’s dismissal, students and staff heard what sounded like gunfire. The school immediately went on lockdown but is now dismissing students. We are receiving reports of possible multiple injuries. Law enforcement is on site," Broward County Public Schools tweeted.

Trump expressed his condolences for the families of those involved in the shooting.

"My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting. No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school," Trump tweeted Wednesday.

He added, "Just spoke to Governor Rick Scott. We are working closely with law enforcement on the terrible Florida school shooting."

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters said the president has been made aware of the shooting.

“We are monitoring the situation,” she said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected.”

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., also said they are monitoring the situation.

The shooting Wednesday comes one day after NeighborhoodScout, a real estate website, ranked Parkland the 15th safest city in the U.S.