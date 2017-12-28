A mysterious truck blocked CNN's view of President Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach, Fla., one day after the network touted "exclusive" footage of the president hitting the links.

Noah Gray, a producer for CNN, tweeted a picture of a white box truck in front of hedges adjacent to the golf course on Wednesday.

Yesterday & 2 other times during POTUS' Winter vacation,CNN cameras captured Trump golfing, from public sidewalk. Today, not possible pic.twitter.com/EIfmWCj5kD— Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) December 27, 2017

He noted that during Trump's winter vacation to his Mar-a-Lago resort the network has repeatedly captured video of Trump golfing from a public sidewalk. But, Gray said that was "not possible" on Wednesday.

Gray later shared statements from both the Secret Service and the local police force about the truck.

"The USSS is in the business of protection and investigations not in commissioning vehicles to block the media's view of the President's golf swing," the Secret Service said.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department told CNN it did not order the truck to obstruct the media's view of the president.

The owner of the truck or the motive, if there is any, for why it parked where it did, has yet to be revealed.

One day prior, CNN promoted "exclusive" video of Trump at his golf course.

Trump on the golf course today, captured by CNN cameras https://t.co/hctg9sO23e— Manu Raju (@mkraju) December 26, 2017

The president had been golfing with Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau, and former PGA player Dana Quigley at Trump International Golf Club.

Trump's golfing habits have come under intense scrutiny as he long complained about former President Barack Obama playing the sport while serving as commander-in-chief.

Trump's 10-day stay at the Mar-a-Lago for the Christmas is also drawing scrutiny as a Wall Street Journal report Monday noted that the president has visited one of his company’s properties on nearly one-third of the days he has been in in the White House. Trump's habit to visit and stay at his properties have long raised conflict of interest concerns.

