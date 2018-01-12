The NAACP accused President Trump of “continuous lowbrow, callous and unfiltered racism” after he reportedly called Haiti, El Salvador, and African nations “shithole countries.”

“As our nation fights to move forward, our President falls deeper and deeper into the rabbit hole of racism and xenophobia,” the NAACP said in a statement Thursday. “The United States’ position as a moral leader throughout the world has been thoroughly damaged by the continuous lowbrow, callous and unfiltered racism repeatedly espoused by President Trump. His decision to use profanity to describe African, Central American and Caribbean countries is not only a low mark for this president, it is a low point for our nation.”

“It is clear that the president wants to return America to its ugly past of white supremacy where immigration laws as well as all laws of society only favored individuals from European nations and European ancestry,” the statement from the civil rights group added.

The Washington Post first reported that Trump said during a meeting with lawmakers Thursday: “Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?”

In response, the White House defended Trump’s position on immigration and did not deny that he made the comment.

Trump’s comments come less than a month after he reportedly asserted those from Haiti “all have AIDS” and those from Nigeria who immigrated to the U.S. would never “go back to their huts." The White House claimed Trump did not make those statements.