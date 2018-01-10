House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., sarcastically congratulated, Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, a fellow Democratic lawmaker, for earning a demeaning nickname from President Trump on Wednesday.

"Congratulations to California’s own @SenFeinstein on officially earning her own @realDonaldTrump nickname. Clearly doing something right! #FollowTheFacts," Pelosi tweeted Wednesday morning.

Earlier Wednesday, Trump criticized Feinstein for unexpectedly releasing a 300-page document that contained remarks Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson made during a private hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

"The fact that Sneaky Dianne Feinstein, who has on numerous occasions stated that collusion between Trump/Russia has not been found, would release testimony in such an underhanded and possibly illegal way, totally without authorization, is a disgrace," Trump tweeted.

Trump also called for a "tough primary" against Feinstein, who is 84 years old. Feinstein has stated she plans to seek re-election for another six-year term in November.