Democrats took turns at a Saturday press conference blaming President Trump for the government shutdown.

Friday night, the Senate failed to agree on a continuing resolution to keep the government open. It's the first shutdown since 2013 and began on the one-year anniversary of Trump taking office.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Democrats will support what would be a fifth short-term funding measure in the last year, if an agreement can be reached on two-year domestic and defense spending caps, relief for so-called "Dreamers," and border security.

"If we have those agreements – these are the terms under which we will task the appropriations committee – then we can have a CR," Pelosi said.

"We could do it in an hour," she added.

When pressed on a statement issued by the White House, stating Democrats were being "obstructionist losers," Pelosi scoffed.

"Oh please, oh please," she said.

"We have stood ready to cooperate and yield on many scores," Pelosi said. "Happy anniversary, Mr. President; you wanted a shutdown."

Congressional leaders have floated a shorter three-week stopgap measure as well as a four-day version, but an agreement has remained elusive. The Senate appeared close to reaching a deal late Friday, but mixed signals from the White House killed the discussions.