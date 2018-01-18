House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., downplayed the inclusion of the Children's Health Insurance Program in the Republican spending plan expected to reach the floor Thursday.

Pelosi likened the inclusion to a "bowl of doggy-doo" disguised as a sundae, pointing to a series of issues that are not included in the bill that would make CHIP work more effectively, including funding for community health centers.

"This is like giving you a bowl of doggy-doo, put a cherry on top and call it a chocolate sundae. This is nothing," Pelosi charged during her weekly press conference.

She argued CHIP funding should have been taken care of in September and been extended for 10 years, adding Republicans are instead including tax cuts in the bill rather than include funding for those Democratic priorities.

Throughout the press conference, Pelosi bashed the Republican spending efforts ahead of the Friday deadline.

"It's really almost like an amateur hour ... because this should have been done." Pelosi said, noting this is would be the fourth continuing resolution in the past year.

Republicans are currently proposing a continuing resolution that extends government funding until Feb. 16, with the House set to vote on it Thursday night. Democrats have largely signaled opposition to the bill.