House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi torched President Trump at the Washington Press Club Foundation Annual Congressional Dinner on Tuesday night as she joked about Trump abstaining from drinking alcohol.

“Trump is actually a teetotaler, he doesn’t drink,” the California Democrat said. “Which is funny, because he really seems to like his White Russians."

Pelosi also took a jab at Vice President Mike Pence after noting that she will make a guest appearance on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” a VH1 reality TV series that chronicles drag queens competing against one another.

“Do you think Mike Pence is allowed to dine with a man in drag?” she asked. Pence says he does not dine alone with women nor appear at social gatherings with alcohol if his wife does not join him.

Pelosi was a special guest at the event in Washington, D.C., along with House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., who took a shot at Pelosi.

“Nancy, it’s always great to break bread with you,” Scalise said. “I promise next time not to leave so many crumbs.” Pelosi has routinely criticized the GOP tax reform bill and has referred to the bonuses companies have given employees as a result of the law as “crumbs.”