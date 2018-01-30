House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi wants to avoid a moment like former President Barack Obama’s 2009 address to Congress when GOP Rep. Joe Wilson yelled, “you lie!”

Pelosi told the House Democratic Caucus on Tuesday not to disrupt Trump’s “slobbering self.”

“Let the attention be on his slobbering self,” Pelosi said, according to Politico. “If you want to walk out, don’t come in.”

She argued that interrupting Trump would only ignite his base. He’s likely to get high marks on his speech, she added, because the expectations are set so low for him.

“If his nose isn’t running and he isn’t burping, he did a great speech,” Pelosi said.