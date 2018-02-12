House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., warned Monday that the Trump administration's proposed budget for 2019 would cut necessary government services for millions of Americans, and not spend nearly enough direct federal dollars on infrastructure improvements.

“The budget is a statement of our values, but the president’s brutal collection of broken promises and staggering cuts shows he does not value the future of seniors, children and working families," Pelosi said in a statement. "After robbing from our children’s futures to enrich corporations and the wealthiest with the GOP tax scam, the White House budget is purpose-built to compound the cruelty."

The House Democratic leader said Trump's $1.5 trillion infrastructure proposal is "puny" because it would only spend $200 billion in federal dollars over 10 years. The rest of it would come from state and local governments and the private sector, and she said it falls far short of the Democrats' plan from last year to spend $500 billion.

“After a full year of empty boasts, the president has finally unveiled a puny infrastructure scam that fully fails to meet the need in America’s communities," Pelosi said, pointing to rising toll prices to help pay from the package.

"The Trump plan is to raise tolls on commuters, increase the burden on cities and states, sell our essential infrastructure to the whims of Wall Street, and yank away the protections that keep consumers safe and our air and water clean," Pelosi said.

On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., warned that Trump's plans would end up funding new road construction with "Trump tolls."