House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., tore into the Trump administration Wednesday after Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested 150 people who were suspected violators of U.S. immigration law in Northern California.

“The Trump administration’s raids were a shocking abuse of law enforcement power," Pelosi said in a statement Wednesday. "Yet again, the White House has reached into our communities to indiscriminately detain scores of hard-working, law-abiding immigrants."

“Fully half of those swept up in the ICE raids have no criminal record," she said. "This raid was intended solely to terrorize innocent immigrant families and instill fear in the hearts of our communities – not to keep Americans safe. Parents will now be torn from their children, and spouses ripped away from their loved ones."

“The administration continues to brazenly target the cities that refuse to bow to its blatantly bigoted anti-immigrant and mass deportation agenda. The people of the San Francisco Bay Area will continue to oppose these cowardly attacks, and we will remain open to the patriotic immigrants who are the constant reinvigoration of America.”

The comments came days after Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf warned families in the city that a raid on the area from ICE officials was looming, and argued that it was her "duty" to warn families who could be affected.

The mayor also warned those in the city that it is against California law for business owners to aide ICE officers in immigration enforcement efforts.

According to Fox News, about half of those arrested by ICE officers have convictions for assault and battery, crimes against children, weapons charges, and DUI.