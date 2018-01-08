House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s son rang in 2018 with the Trump’s at President Trump’s Florida Mar-a-Lago golf resort, based on photos posted to Instagram.

“May 2018 be filled with #love #health #everythingyoueverdreamed #happynewyear,” Paul Pelosi Jr. captioned a photo of himself alongside President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Pelosi Jr. did not respond to a media inquiry from the San Francisco Chronicle about the photos, but his sister Christine Pelosi said the family was not shocked he spent the holiday at Mar-a-Lago.

“He is just an adventuring guy,” she said, according to the Chronicle. “Maybe he had a golf game.”

In addition to Pelosi Jr. and Ivanka Trump, guests included Trump’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. Additionally, Ivanka Trump’s husband Jared Kushner and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin attended.

The price to attend Mar-a-Lago’s New Year celebration was bumped up by 30 percent from the following year, reaching $750 per guest.

The president spent the Christmas and New Year holidays at his Florida resort.