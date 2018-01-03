Polling guru Nate Silver expressed frustration Tuesday with media figures who treated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's unauthorized email server "as a matter of apocalyptic importance."

"Gotta be honest: On a night like tonight, I'm still pretty pissed," Silver said in a terse tweet.

Gotta be honest: On a night like tonight, I'm still pretty pissed at those journalists and news organizations which treated Hillary Clinton's email server as a matter of apocalyptic importance.— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) January 3, 2018

Silver, who created the polling analysis website FiveThirtyEight, took aim at journalists, particularly in the right-leaning media, who have long dogged Clinton over her email server.

Her emails, some of which contained classified information, became a major sticking point during the 2016 campaign when she was running for president.

The FBI opted last year not to pursue criminal charges against Clinton, though FBI Director James Comey said she was found to be "extremely careless" in her handling of classified information as secretary of state.

President Trump to this day, nearly a year in office, has not let Clinton and her allies forget about it.

Silver vented on Twitter just moments after Trump taunted North Korean Kim Jong Un, who warned the U.S. in his annual New Year's Day speech that he has a button on his table for nuclear weapons.

Trump boasted that he has a "bigger" and "more powerful" button that actually works.

Democrats and other critics have been quick to respond, complaining of "malpractice" and that Trump is "psychologically unfit" to be in office.