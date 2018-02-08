The former Navy SEAL who claims to have fired the shots that killed Osama bin Laden criticized President Trump’s proposed military parade as “third world bullshit.”

Robert O’Neill added his voice to the chorus of people panning Trump’s desire for a military parade in Washington, D.C.

“A military parade is third world bullshit. We prepare. We deter. We fight. Stop this conversation,” O’Neill tweeted Thursday.

A military parade is third world bullshit. We prepare. We deter. We fight. Stop this conversation.— Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) February 8, 2018

O’Neill, a conservative, had dinner with Trump at the White House in October.

The Washington Post reported Tuesday that Trump wanted a “parade like the one in France.” Trump visited French President Emmanuel Macron during Bastille Day last year, and has repeatedly praised the annual military parade he attended while there.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis defended Trump on Wednesday, saying the president’s ask demonstrates his “affection and respect” for American troops.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump’s proposal is thus far “a brainstorming session.”