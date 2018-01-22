The littoral combat ship USS Little Rock, which is pierside in the frigid climes of Montreal, was supposed to be enjoying sunny Florida at its new home port of Jacksonville.

But an unusually bitter cold snap has trapped the warship up north since Christmas Eve, just over a week after its commissioning in Buffalo, N.Y.

“Significant weather conditions prevented the ship from departing Montreal earlier this month and icy conditions continue to intensify,” Lt. Cmdr. Courtney Hillson, spokeswoman for Naval Surface Force Atlantic, said in an email.

Now it appears the ship and its crew will be spending the winter in Canada until the spring thaw, or until enough ice melts and weather conditions improve enough to allow Little Rock to safely transit the Saint Lawrence Seaway.

“The temperatures in Montreal and throughout the transit area have been colder than normal, and included near-record low temperatures, which created significant and historical conditions in the late December, early January timeframe,” she said.

The Navy says the problem has “limited impact on the ship's operational schedule.”

Little Rock will continue its transit to Naval Station Mayport in Florida "when weather and seaway conditions permit,” Hillson said. “While in port, the crew of Little Rock will continue to focus on training, readiness and certifications.”

As well as presumably keeping warm.