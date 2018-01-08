NBC deleted a tweet it published during Sunday's Golden Globes ceremony that referred to Oprah Winfrey as "OUR future president."

NBC said Monday that the tweet was a mistake.

"Yesterday a tweet about the Golden Globes and Oprah Winfrey was sent by a third party agency for NBC Entertainment in real time during the broadcast," the network said. "It is in reference to a joke made during the monologue and not meant to be a political statement. We have since removed the tweet."

The deleted tweet featured a photo of Winfrey and said, "Nothing but respect for OUR future president. #GoldenGlobes."

NBC did not return a request for comment from the Washington Examiner.

Winfrey was presented the Cecil B. DeMille Award for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment during the program and after her acceptance speech, there was speculation that she might run for president in 2020.