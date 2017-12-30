Just under half of electric customers in Puerto Rico still don’t have power more than three months after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

Officials told the Associated Press that 55 percent of the U.S. territory’s roughly 1.5 million power customers have electricity.

“The damage was severe,” Geraldo Quinones, a spokesman for Puerto Rico's power company, told the Associated Press. “A lot of work remains.”

Hurricane Maria made landfall as a Category 4 storm in September and knocked out power across the entire island.

Officials estimated it would take months before electricity was restored to all residents. The territory’s governor, Ricardo Rossello, promised there would be 95 percent power generation by mid-December, and the Army Corps of Engineers said electricity will be restored to all of Puerto Rico by May.

Still, one of the island’s 78 municipalities is completely without power, and power crews restored electricity for the first time to some areas of the town of Yabucoa this week.

Though power is still out for many of Puerto Rico’s residents, 90 percent of industries and 75 percent of businesses have electricity, Fredyson Martinez, vice president of one of the unions representing power company employees, told the Associated Press.