Nearly half of registered voters nationwide oppose the idea of including border wall funding in a bill that codifies former President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival program, according to a Morning Consult/Politico poll released Wednesday.

The Jan. 4-5 survey found 46 percent of voters do not want Congress to agree to build additional border wall barriers in exchange for a permanent DACA solution. A little more than one-third of voters want the two combined, and 20 percent had no opinion.

Support for the 800,000 DACA recipients has fallen since Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in early September that the program would wind down by March 5.

Now, 54 percent of voters believe "Dreamers" should be given citizenship status, down 4 points from September. In addition, slightly more voters think DACA recipients should be provided legal residency: 21 percent at present day versus 18 percent in the fall.

Among Republicans, support for DACA has decreased from 46 percent in September to 39 percent this month.

The change in opinion was documented prior to President Trump's comments Tuesday about drafting a "bill of love" to handle the expiring DACA program.

The online poll was conducted among 1,988 registered votes and had a 2 percentage point margin of error.