Gov. Rick Scott, R-Fla., on Friday signed legislation that overhauls state policies governing gun sales, the treatment of mental health disorders and school safety procedures, and allows teachers who have passed training programs to carry firearms in schools.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act will provide $400 million of the requested $500 million for school safety initiatives, becoming law nearly a month after the shooting at that school that led to 17 deaths.

Scott said the law balances "our individual rights with need for public safety" and is "an example to the entire country that government can and has moved fast" since his administration announced plans on Feb. 23rd for reforms.

March 9, 2018

School staff members who wish to carry a gun at school will be allowed, but will not be required to do so under the "guardian" program. Those interested will have to take 144 hours of training under the law's Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program.

Florida will no longer allow the sale of any gun to people under the age of 21 years old and require a three-day waiting period before firearms can be purchased, with limited exceptions.

Scott had said he would require a law enforcement officer, either a sheriff's deputy or police officer, to be present in every public school during hours when students are present.

Under the plan, one sheriff's deputy must be available for every 1,000 students who attend the school. This policy will be implemented at the start of the 2018-2019 academic year.

Bump stocks, or devices that allow weapons to be fired automatically, are banned from being sold under the state law.

People deemed "mentally defective" will have to surrender all firearms and not regain custody of those items until a court reapproves the request. Any person who possesses or purchases a gun who has been banned from such activity would face additional legal consequences.

The "extreme risk protection order" will allow a court to prohibit a violent or mentally ill person from purchasing or possessing a firearm or any other weapon when either a family member, a community welfare expert, or a law enforcement officer files a sworn request and presents evidence to the court of a threat of violence involving firearms or other weapons.

Scott promised last month "speedy due process for the accused" and criminal penalties for anyone who makes a fraudulent or false statement against someone.

The state must develop a phone hotline, website, and mobile app that allows kindergarten through 12th-grade students and their parents to anonymously report concerning behavior to authorities, according to Scott's plan.