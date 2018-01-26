Two giant refrigerators being installed in Air Force One will cost taxpayers nearly $24 million, according to a new report.

According to Defense One, Air Force One is required to be equipped hold around 3,000 meals to feed everyone on board for weeks without restocking in case of an emergency, so the plane will be fitted with two huge refrigerators that sit below the passenger cabin.

The current refrigerators date back to former George H.W. Bush’s presidency, when Boeing gave the White House the customized presidential jet in 1990.

According to Ann Stefanek, a spokesperson from the Air Force, a portion of the final bill could also be attributed to the high-level security clearances required for many of the contractors who work on Air Force One.

“Although serviced on a regular basis, reliability has decreased with failures increasing, especially in hot/humid environments,” Stefanek said. “The units are unable to effectively support mission requirements for food storage.”

The project is expected to be completed in 2019.