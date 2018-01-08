The New York Times debuted a commercial during the Golden Globes Sunday night touting its work outing Harvey Weinstein as a serial sexual harasser and other allegations of sexual misconduct.

The ad consisted of the words “He said. She said.” repeating the screen multiple times before “She said.” filled the rest of the screen.

The truth has a voice.



This commercial for The New York Times premiered during the Golden Globes. pic.twitter.com/bDdSVPgLzf— The New York Times (@nytimes) January 8, 2018

The New York Times broke the story about powerful Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein’s decades-long sexual harassment of actresses. That story opened the floodgates on accusations against other serial sexual harassers, leading to a slew of resignations in Hollywood.

The Times has since done more reporting on Weinstein and other sexual harassers, while also dealing with its own scandal after White House reporter Glenn Thrush was accused of making untoward advances against younger political reporters.