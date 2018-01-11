Democrats have been wondering for months now whether they can use the Constitution's 25th Amendment to remove President Trump, but the New York Times says, forget it.

The 25th Amendment includes a never-before-used section that allows the president to be removed when he or she is "unable to discharge the powers and duties of the office." The vice president and a majority of Cabinet officials would have to certify this finding in a message to Congress.

In an editorial board opinion late Wednesday, the Times said the idea is a no-go.

"So what's the right way to deal with Mr. Trump’s evident unfitness?" it asked. "Not the 25th Amendment, despite the sudden fashion for it."

The Times noted that the amendment was ratified after President John Kennedy's assassination, and was designed for those sorts of dire circumstances.

"Its final section, which has never been invoked, was meant to clarify what should happen if the president becomes clearly incapacitated," the board wrote. "One of the amendment's drafters, Jay Berman, a former congressional staff member who has said Mr. Trump 'appears unhinged,' still doesn't believe that the amendment applies to his case."

Substance aside, the Times also said it's doubtful that Vice President Mike Pence and most of Trump's Cabinet would agree to certify he is unable to do his job.

The Times' editorial was released after efforts by several Democrats to stretch the meaning of the amendment so it can apply to Trump.

In June, for example, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, argued that the amendment allows for the removal of "incompetent" presidents, even though the amendment makes no mention of the word "incompetent."

Hosts on the MSNBC show "Morning Joe" have also explored the idea of using the 25th Amendment several times, including this week.

The National Constitution Center has said language in the amendment about removing a president has become controversial as politicians have tried to use it as a way of fighting political disputes.

But as the debate has raged over Trump, other legal experts have said Democrats are going too far to attack Trump.

This week, Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz accused Democrats of trying to "undo Democracy" by claiming Trump is mentally unstable.

"There's only one thing worse than trying to criminalize political differences, and that's trying to psychiatrize them," he said.