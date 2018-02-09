President Trump grants substantially more access to photographers compared to former President Barack Obama, according to a New York Times photographer who covered both administrations.

When asked to compare covering the previous administration to Trump’s, Doug Mills of the New York Times said photographers are getting “a lot more” access in an interview with C-SPAN.

“We're getting a lot more, I mean from a photographer's standpoint, we get a lot more access to the president. I see him more on a daily basis than we did with Barack Obama," Mills said.

The veteran photographer said more access to the president and the Oval Office allows them to be creative and give people a better idea of what’s happening in the room.

The president has been scrutinized in the past from members of the media for a lack of access and transparency.