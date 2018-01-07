Newt Gingrich says President Trump “shocked the elites” with his administration’s decision to freeze U.S. aid to Pakistan last week.

"It has so thoroughly shocked the elites that we actually are going to protect America, and defend America, and that we're actually going to render judgment," the former speaker of the House told radio host John Catsimatidis in an interview on AM 970 in New York.

“If you kick us in the shin, we’re not going to pay you,” he continued. “That is such a shocking moment for a lot of our elites that they don't know how to deal with it."

The State Department announced Thursday it would be suspending security assistance to Pakistan amid a dispute over the country’s handling of terrorist groups.

Trump criticized Pakistan earlier in the week via Twitter over its alleged tolerance of terrorists seeking sanctuary in the country.

The U.S. had already suspended $255 million in foreign military assistance to Pakistan in August, according to the State Department, but Thursday’s announcement means even more aid will be withheld.