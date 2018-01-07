Nikki Haley believes President Trump’s tweets and statements threatening nuclear destruction of North Korea are making the world safer and comforting America’s allies.

Haley, the American ambassador to the United Nations, said on ABC’s “This Week” Trump’s form of diplomacy with the Hermit Kingdom, which saw him tout the size of his nuclear button last week, keeps Kim Jong Un “on his toes.”

“They don't wonder if we know what the hell we're doing, I think it’s very clear we do,” Haley said of America’s allies. “What they know is we’re not letting up on the pressure. We're not going to let [North Korea] go and dramatize the fact that they have a button on the desk that they can destroy America. We want to remind them, we can destroy you too.

“Be cautious and careful with your words and what you do. I know it make people nervous, if we didn't do it, we would be in a more dangerous [place].”

She added, speaking of Trump, “I think he always has to keep Kim on his toes. It's important to not let him get so arrogant that he doesn't realize the reality of what would happen if he started a nuclear war.”

Trump and Kim have so far only engaged in a war of words, touting their weapons arsenal and their ability to destroy one another. In a New Year’s speech, Kim said he had a nuclear button on his desk and the country’s weapons could reach any part of the United States.

Trump responded by saying he too has a nuclear button and it’s bigger than Kim’s button.

Trump has previously threatened “fire and fury” if North Korea continued testing nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles that could threaten the United States.

Haley said those kind of statements are not a bad thing.

“I don't think they're tuning them out. If anything, they're glued to them. They see him as unpredictable. That's probably the overwhelming feeling,” she said of the world’s diplomats.

“They don't know what is going to do at any given time. It's not a bad thing. It's really not.”