Nikki Haley questioned critics who believe President Trump is mentally unstable because he’s been able to accomplish passing tax reform and ordered a military strike on Syria.

Haley said on ABC’s “This Week” those critics who say Trump is mentally unstable, such as those who spoke with the author of the White House tell-all book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, by pointing to their silence when Trump made progress on some goals during the first year of his presidency.

“As much as everyone wants to talk about stability, was he unstable when he passed tax reform? Was he unstable when we finally hit back at Syria and said no more chemical weapons?” she said.

“Was he unstable when we finally put North Korea on notice? Was he unstable when she said we need to look at Iran because this is becoming a dangerous situation? Was he unstable with the jobs or the economy or the stock market? We need to be realistic with the fact that, every person — regardless of race, religion, or party — who loves the country, should support this president. It’s that important.”

The Trump administration is dealing with the fallout from Fire and Fury this week, as many members of the administration took to the Sunday shows to defend Trump’s mental aptitude.

On CNN, White House aide Stephen Miller said Trump is actually a genius, just as he tweeted on Saturday.

“It reads like an angry, vindictive person spouting off to a highly discredible author. The book is best understood as a work of very poorly written fiction. And I also will say that the author is a garbage author of a garbage book,” Miller said.