U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley shared a picture on Tuesday of her meeting Russia's new ambassador to the United Nations, Vasily Nebeznya.

The tweet shows Haley sitting opposite of Nebeznya with the caption, "Pleased to welcome the new Russian Amb to NY."

The U.N. is headquartered in New York City.

She also revealed some of the topics they covered, including counterterrorism, North Korea and U.S.-Russia relations.

Pleased to welcome the new Russian Amb to NY. We discussed many issues including counterterrorism, N. Korea & US/Russia relations at the UN. pic.twitter.com/2R93eN39sY— Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) August 2, 2017

The meeting comes as President Trump is poised to sign a new sanctions package, which targets Russia, in response to Russian aggression in Syria and Ukraine and for interference in the 2016 election. In response to the legislation, Russia expelled 755 American diplomats from the country.

Nebeznya previously served as deputy foreign minister and before that had worked with the Russian U.N. delegation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Nebeznya to Vitaly late last month. Russia's previous ambassador to the U.N., Vitaly Churkin, died in February, reportedly from a heart attack.